Woman to be sentenced for abandoning elderly dog in Walmart parking lot

Wadsworth, OH (WEWS) — A Wadsworth woman who left her 15-year-old blind and deaf dog in a box in a Walmart parking lot is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 30.

A 52-year-old woman abandoned her pug Agnes in a Walmart parking lot in Wadsworth on Nov. 30, according to the Wadsworth Police Department.

Agnes is blind and deaf, was treated for a double ear infection and appeared to need an eye and most of her teeth removed, according to the Medina County SPCA.

The woman was charged with abandoning animals, a second-degree misdemeanor, on Dec. 10, according to authorities. A second-degree misdemeanor is punishable by up to 90 days in jail and up to a $750 fine.

Agnes the pug was put into a foster home. The foster family decided to adopt her and make her as comfortable as possible in her old age, the Medina County SPCA said.