Traffic diverted off I-15 near Kanosh after semitrailer slide-off

KANOSH, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol troopers have closed part of I-15 near Kanosh Monday morning.

According to UHP, there is heavy snowfall in the area and a semitrailer slid off the road.

An active power line came down across the roadway, forcing troopers to divert traffic off the freeway between mile markers 146 and 158.