Stuck at a light and no one’s around? A new bill in the Utah legislature could let you drive on through

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s the middle of the night and you’re stuck at an intersection with no one else around.

Under a bill being proposed in the Utah State Legislature, you could drive on through so long as it’s safe. Rep. Ken Ivory, R-West Jordan, is proposing House Bill 151. It would allow you to proceed through a red light if there’s no other vehicle or pedestrian around.

It also only applies to roads with speeds less than 55 miles per hour.

That’s not the only traffic bill under consideration by the Utah State Legislature this year. Sen. Dan Hemmert, R-Orem, has filed Senate Bill 80 that makes it a traffic infraction if someone’s vehicle is hanging out in the middle of an intersection when the light changes.

Those traffic jams that block intersections are particularly visible in cities during morning and afternoon commutes, where people try to get through the light and it changes on them, clogging traffic in the other direction. SB80 makes it an infraction if you block other cars or pedestrians.