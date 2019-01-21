Residents on east part of Salt Lake Valley spend most of the day removing snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah -- Residents along the East Bench of the Salt Lake Valley report receiving 10 to 12 inches of heavy snowpack Monday.

Bill Greenland has lived in the Cottonwood Heights area for at least 30 years. Not a stranger to snow storms, Greenland said he would put Monday’s storm in the top 20 for how much snow fell.

“I measured ten and a half inches, but if this was light snow I would think that it would be much deeper than that,” said Greenland.

The wet and dense snow compressed down the snow that had already fallen, making it heavy to lift and remove.

“Kind of backbreaking, but it’s exercise," said Greenland.

Some residents were clearing the snow just to keep up with the storm, but others were removing snow so they could get around.

Sara Romney, a Mt. Olympus resident, said she had to drive her husband to the airport after an Uber driver couldn’t make it up their street.

“I had to climb a pretty big embankment to get out on the streets,” said Romney.

Romney’s neighbor, Chris Davidson came by to snowplow her sidewalks after Cottonwood Canyon closed, preventing him from going skiing with his son.

“After about a mile the place was a standstill. A parking lot," said Davidson.

Once back down from the Canyon, Davidson said he’d spent the rest of the morning snowplowing driveways and sidewalks.

“This is the really heavy stuff. It’s not as good for the Utah powder, but it’s still nice to be out,” said Davidson.