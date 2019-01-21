Preventing Slip-and-Fall Accidents, and What to Do if You’re Injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's cold...snow and ice are accumulating across the valley. Craig Swapp from Craig Swapp & Associates joined us to talk about slip-and-fall accidents and how to prevent them from happening at your home and business.

There is an increase in slip-and-fall accidents during the winter season, especially accidents that happen in parking lots and walkways. Slip-and-fall accidents happen year round and emergency rooms report over 1 million visits due to slip-and-fall accidents each year.

The biggest culprit is ice where people walk. Ice can be difficult to see, either due to its transparency, or often times it`s covered in snow. It`s a common thing to have someone pull into a parking lot, jump out of their car without really thinking about it, and slip on the ice.

Homeowners or business owners can be held liable for injuries suffered by people falling on their premises. It comes down to whether or not the property owner was being negligent. If the property owner hasn't taken reasonable steps to clear snow and ice, they could be sued if someone is injured after slipping and falling.

Craig offered some advice on the best ways to effectively remove snow and ice:

1. Shovel or snow-blow off snow while its fresh and before it becomes packed down.

2. If the walkway is icy, sprinkle enough salt to create a thin layer on top of the ice. No more than 1-2 handfuls per square yard.

3. After 15-30 minutes go back to the icy spots and shovel off the now broken down ice.

4. Lay down a second light layer of salt to keep more ice from forming.

You can also do your part to avoid slip and fall accidents. Use special care when getting in and out of vehicles, avoid uneven surfaces like steps or curbs and remember that "ice and snow means take it slow".

If you are injured in a slip-and-fall accident, get medical care and get legal help!

Call Craig Swapp & Associates at 800-404-9000 to set up a free consultation with one of their specialists.

For more information please visit: www.craigswapp.com.