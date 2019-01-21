× Police: Missing mother was last seen leaving bar two weeks ago

RICHMOND, Ky. – Authorities are asking for help finding a 22-year-old woman who disappeared more than two weeks ago after she was seen on surveillance video leaving a Kentucky bar with two men.

Savannah Spurlock, who has four children – including twins born in December – went missing after leaving The Other Bar in Lexington Jan. 4, according to the Lexington Herald Leader. The bar is located near the University of Kentucky campus.

Video shows her walking with two men who investigators later located, along with a third man, according to the paper. They were not charged.

Spurlock is 5 feet tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She has shoulder-length brown and blond hair and several tattoos, including one on the right side of her torso that reads, “I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me,” and another on her back that reads, “I’m her daughter.”

On Wednesday, Spurlock’s aunt Lisa Thoma posted an emotional video on Facebook thanking the community for their prayers and help searching for Spurlock.

“The family is having a hard time, but we’re leaning into each other, we’re leaning into God. We know He is so big,” Thoma said. “If you know anything, we beg you, come forward and call the Richmond, Kentucky police department.”