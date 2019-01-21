Hundreds gather to remember life of homicide victim David Stokoe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDY, Utah -- At a candlelight vigil Monday, hundreds gathered to remember David Stokoe, who was killed in Salt Lake City.

“You can share tears that he is gone or you can smile because he lived,” said one of several speakers outside of Ran Life Real Estate where Stokoe worked.

Salt Lake City Police believe Stokoe was killed last Thursday when he tried to collect rent from some of his tenants. Manuel Valesquez and Jessica Miller were arrested for his killing. Police say Valesquez admitted to shooting Stokoe after an argument.

Stokoe left behind a wife and four kids. He also touched hundreds of lives through what friends described as a larger than life personality.

“He made you feel your best self just by being around him,” said Logan Riddle, a friend and co-worker.

There is a GoFundMe account to support the Stokoe family. It can be found here.