SALT LAKE COUNTY — A large-scale outage is affecting Rocky Mountain Power customers in southern Salt Lake County Monday morning.

According to RMP, a “loss of transmission” knocked out power for about 12,000 customers in Draper, Bluffdale and surrounding areas.

“Crews have responded and will work to restore service as quickly and safely as possible,” an update from the power company said.

