2 Healthy Recipes to Help You Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions

Chef Eric Westover with Huckleberry Grill is on a mission to make more healthy foods. He loves to use a book called the "Flavor Bible" to help him choose healthy combinations in his cooking. So far, he has come up with the following recipes, that use fresh, fit ingredients and are 100-percent guilt-free.
Cilantro Lime Pesto
Ingredients:
2 bundles Cilantro
Lime Juice
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Cashews
Minced Garlic
Salt and Pepper
Directions: Tear stems off cilantro and place in blender. Add EVOO and lime juice in equal parts and blend. Add garlic, salt, pepper, and small handful of cashews. Adjust flavors as desired.
Keto Fat Bombs
Ingtredients:
4 oz Butter (1 stick)
8 oz Block Cream Cheese
tsp Vanilla
3/4 cup Sweetener (Swerve/Stevia)
6 oz Lily's Chocolate Chips
pinch salt
coconut/slivered almonds as needed
Directions: Mix butter, cream cheese, vanilla, salt, and sweetener together. Add chocolate chips and portion into balls. Roll in slivered almonds or coconut or whatever outer coating you prefer.
Find more online at www.HuckleberryGrill.com or by calling/texting (801) 882-4900.
Social media: facebook.com/HuckleberryGrill