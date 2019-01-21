2 Healthy Recipes to Help You Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Eric Westover with Huckleberry Grill is on a mission to make more healthy foods. He loves to use a book called the "Flavor Bible" to help him choose healthy combinations in his cooking. So far, he has come up with the following recipes, that use fresh, fit ingredients and are 100-percent guilt-free.

Cilantro Lime Pesto

Ingredients:

2 bundles Cilantro

Lime Juice

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Cashews

Minced Garlic

Salt and Pepper

Directions: Tear stems off cilantro and place in blender. Add EVOO and lime juice in equal parts and blend. Add garlic, salt, pepper, and small handful of cashews. Adjust flavors as desired.

Keto Fat Bombs

Ingtredients:

4 oz Butter (1 stick)

8 oz Block Cream Cheese

tsp Vanilla

3/4 cup Sweetener (Swerve/Stevia)

6 oz Lily's Chocolate Chips

pinch salt

coconut/slivered almonds as needed

Directions: Mix butter, cream cheese, vanilla, salt, and sweetener together. Add chocolate chips and portion into balls. Roll in slivered almonds or coconut or whatever outer coating you prefer.

Find more online at www.HuckleberryGrill.com or by calling/texting (801) 882-4900.

Social media: facebook.com/HuckleberryGrill