Winter storm warning to take effect in Northern Utah; major snow and cold expected to hit Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City issued a winter storm warning, affecting areas of Northern Utah starting at 3 a.m. Monday.

Snow is expected to start in northern Utah late Sunday night, and Tuesday morning in the southern portion of the state.

UDOT warned drivers Sunday afternoon that the snow could bring dangerous travel conditions for Monday's commute:

Road Weather Alert: A strong cold front pushes into Utah Monday morning, bringing heavy snow and gusty winds for much of the I-15 corridor. For more information: https://t.co/rsT9lYglYq#utsnow #utwx @UtahTrucking pic.twitter.com/3xjKlNSBUd — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) January 20, 2019

Total snow accumulations could reach 10-20 inches, with 15-25 inches in the Wasatch Mountains, the NWS said. Mid-elevation areas of Northern Utah could see winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

The storm could bring four to eight inches in areas of Utah County, Utah County Weather said in a tweet.

Fox 13 will continue to post snow forecast updates and weather updates as the storm approaches. Keep up-to-date with the latest breaking news with the Fox 13 News &Weather app:

Click here to download on all iOS devices.

Click here to download on all Android operating systems.