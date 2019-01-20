‘Travel well the journey:’ Family remembers life, remains inspired by slain South Jordan man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- David Stokoe was a real estate agent who police said was murdered while trying to collect rent from two of his tenants.

Despite the horrific situation, Stokoe's family says that is not what they're focusing on. Instead, they want to focus on the positive parts of his life.

“Any strengths and abilities that I have that are the result of somebody on this earth, he’s the one,” said Neil Stokoe, the youngest of six boys and brother to David.

Not only was David a friend and brother to Neil, but a mentor and someone who always had his best interest in mind.

“The biggest compliment someone could pay me is, you sound like your brother,” said Neil.

Leaving behind a family of four kids and a wife, Neil said David always took time to know people — especially his four kids.

“He made decisions like I’m going to stay home and color with my kids,” said Neil.

Those decisions were made because of a belief David had — that he had a purpose. Neil said his brother used to visit different schools across Utah and speak about suicide prevention.

“We had a brother that committed suicide when we were in our teenage years and it had a big impact on us,” said Neil. “He took that cause and he took that situation, and created it in a way to help others.”

Helping his community, and inspiring his family members, Neil said his brother inspired him to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. David would write letters of encouragement to Neil while they were apart.

“Every letter that he would send me, he would always sign it the same thing: he would say ‘travel well the journey. I love you bro, travel well the journey,’” said Neil.

And that’s exactly what Neil said he intends to do — focus on the life they shared with David and hope for good things to come, just like David would’ve done.

Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming love the Stokoe family has felt from the community during this tragedy, Neil said that’s exactly how David would’ve wanted people to remember by.

“Doing good because of this,” said Neil. “That is what David would’ve wanted out of this whole thing.”

Monday night, in Sandy the community will be holding a candlelight vigil in David’s honor:

A GoFundMe for Stokoe's family can be found here.