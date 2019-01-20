× Police: Badly decomposed body found in water at City Creek Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY — A badly decomposing body was found at the bottom of City Creek Canyon Sunday evening, officials with Salt Lake police said.

According to Lt. Jenn Diederich with the Salt Lake City Police Department, people were walking up City Creek Canyon with a dog, who pulled the owners to where the body was.

After discovering the body, the individuals called 911, Diederich said.

Investigators found that the person had been deceased for quite some time. Diederich stated that officials were unsure if the person was a male or female, due to advanced decomposition of the body.

Diederich said a medical examiner went up the canyon to look at the body, which was located at the bottom of the creek. She stated that the fire department would work throughout the night Sunday to help get the body out of the water.