Police: 35-year-old woman injured at popular hot springs in Diamond Fork Canyon

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A woman was injured at the popular Fifth Water Hot Springs up Diamond Fork Canyon, officials with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the sheriff’s office stated that a medical helicopter assisted in locating the woman.

The injuries the woman sustained were not life-threatening, Cannon stated.

35 year old woman injured at Fifth Water hot pots in Diamond Fork, Spanish Fork Canyon. LifeFlight assisted with locating her and SAR is carrying her out. Injury is not life threatening. GPS: 40.082717, -111.318026 pic.twitter.com/AkPIXfkXOi — Spencer Cannon (@SGTCannonPIO) January 21, 2019

Details regarding how the woman was injured were unknown at the time of this report.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.