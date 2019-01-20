× Person suffers from cardiac arrest near Delicate Arch Trail in Moab, in critical condition

MOAB, Utah – One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after suffering from cardiac arrest near Delicate Arch Trail Saturday afternoon.

Grand County EMS, National Park Service Rangers, and Classic Air Medical responded to a call at approximately 3:32 p.m. about a person who was experiencing cardiac arrest.

Bystanders in the area immediately called 911 and administered CPR, according to a Facebook post by Grand County EMS.

According to the post the bystanders were able to regain the individual’s pulse and assist National Park Service Rangers with the person’s ventilation’s until Grand County EMS and Classic Air Medical arrived.

Grand County EMS reported the individual was flown to St. Mary’s Medical Center in critical condition.