× Netflix to reboot ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ to ‘haunt a new generation’

Netflix is rebooting the show “Unsolved Mysteries,” the streaming service announced Friday.

According to Netflix, the original creators of the show have teamed up with the producers of “Stranger Things” for a modern take on the series.

As with the original series, investigators will be looking to the viewers for help in solving cases.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, unlike the original series, each episode will focus on a single case rather than multiple cases.

The original series debuted in the late 1980s and ran for 14 seasons with almost 600 episodes.

Each episode of the show covered a different real-life mystery, usually of a true crime variety and occasionally even a paranormal one.

Netflix has not given viewers a release date yet.