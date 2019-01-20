× Family displaced after early morning house fire in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah – A family was displaced from their home early Sunday morning after a garage fire extended to the residence.

South Salt Lake Firefighters responded to the fire at 656 East 3065 South around 2:43 a.m. in South Salt Lake.

According to South Salt Lake Fire Battalion Chief Shane Conrad, the flames were about 25 to 30 feet high when firefighters arrived.

Battalion Chief Conrad said it took firefighters approximately 30 minutes to put out the flames.

Crews determined the fire started in the garage of the residence before spreading to the rest of the home.

Three people were inside of the home at the time of the fire but everyone made it out safely.

The South Salt Lake Fire Department determined the fire was accidental, but do not know an official cause.

The cost of damages from the fire have not been determined.