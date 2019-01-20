3 Questions with Bob Evans: Porter Goodman, who fought with the Kurds in Northern Syria

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

He was just 27 years old, but already, former BYU student Porter Goodman had served in the U.S. Army in Iraq, and served an LDS mission.

But when he saw the atrocities being committed by ISIS against the Kurds in northern Syria, he knew he had to do something.

Goodman told his family he was moving to Connecticut, but actually flew to Iraq, got smuggled into Syria, and along with other foreign volunteers, he served as a medic for the Syrian Defense Forces in their fight against ISIS.

Bob Evans sat down with Goodman and asked him three questions:

How on earth did you pull this off? Can you share with us some of the harrowing experiences that you had on the front lines? You were injured in battle, and that resulted in you being sent back to the United States. Tell us what happened.

The full interview with Goodman can be seen below: