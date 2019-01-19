× Witnesses: Man falls 30-feet in Snowbasin, suffers traumatic injury to face, upper extremities

HUNTSVILLE, Utah — A skier in his 30’s suffered traumatic facial injuries and injuries to his upper extremities Saturday after a ski accident at Snowbasin Resort.

Batallion Chief Mark Lund with the Weber Fire District said witnesses stated the man fell around 30-feet Saturday afternoon.

A helicopter was called to respond to the incident, but could not land due to adverse weather conditions, Lund stated.

The man was taken off the mountain by rescue crews, according to Lund, then transported to a local hospital.

Snowbasin Ski Patrol, one medic engine, one ambulance and the Weber Fire District battalion chief responded to the incident, Lund said.