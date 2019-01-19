Video shows high school students in ‘MAGA’ hats mocking Native Americans during march

WASHINGTON — Video has emerged on social media that appears to show people in MAGA hats mocking Native American people who were marching in Washington D.C. Friday during the Indigenous Peoples March.

The Daily Beast posted a tweet, that has since been deleted, of a man in a MAGA hat “gleefully bothering a Native American protestor.”

Other tweets of a similar nature were not deleted, and appeared to show the same group of people, some in MAGA hats, dancing and chanting while a Native American man plays a drum and others chant:

It’s even worse when you see the full mob effect. pic.twitter.com/Oe7Zn5srOB — Lulu Says (@lulu_says2) January 19, 2019

Many news outlets reported that the people wearing the hats and chanting were members of a Catholic high school in Kentucky.