Search crews recover body of missing 26-year-old Utah skier killed in avalanche

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — Officials with the Emery County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday evening crews recovered the body of a skier who was killed in an avalanche.

The skier was buried in the avalanche Friday afternoon, sheriff’s officials said, in a remote area north of Electric Lake.

Officials identified the skier as 26-year-old Michael Besendorfer of Nephi, Utah.

Besendorfer’s body was recovered at around 12 p.m. Saturday by a search dog, officials said.

Crews conducted the initial search Friday night, but conditions were deemed too dangerous and efforts were called off at midnight, and resumed Saturday morning.

“The search by ground and air resumed this morning after UDOT crews blasted some unstable slopes in the search area,” the Emery County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday in a Facebook post.

The Sheriff’s department said that officials with the Utah Avalanche Center monitored the search area for adverse conditions as crews worked to recover Besendorfer.

“A search dog and handler were flown in, and teams from Alta Ski Resort and Wasatch Back Country Rescue responded to offer their expertise,” the post said.

The Emery County Sheriff’s Office thanked multiple agencies for help in the search in the following statement:

“Emery County Sheriff Greg Funk extends a huge thanks to all agencies involved in this search. It was a combined effort by Emery County Sheriff Search and Rescue, Sanpete County Search and Rescue, Utah DPS helicopter crew, Utah State Parks, UDOT, Forest Service, Utah Avalanche Center, Wasatch Back County Rescue and Alta Ski Resort. Conditions were difficult and ECSO is grateful for the safety of all involved in the search and recovery effort. Our sincere condolences are extended to the Besendorfer family during this difficult time.”

Photos of the search can be seen below: