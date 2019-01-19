× Police: man arrested for sexually abusing ex-girlfriend’s daughter

LAYTON, Utah — Police arrested a man Thursday for the sexual abuse of a 13-year-old girl.

According to a probable cause statement, police arrested 28-year-old Ismael Bustamente after a young girl said in an interview that Bustamente had sexually assaulted her at least three times over the past month and a half.

The victim told police, the probable cause statement said, that Bustamente entered her bedroom on at least three different occasions and touched her underneath her shirt, and inserted or attempted to insert his fingers into her vagina.

The probable cause statement says the victim told police she would pretend to be asleep when the assaults began, but she also did tell Bustamente to stop more than one time.

Another time, the victim told police Bustamente covered her mouth with his hand to prevent her calling for help or making noise.

The victim told police she is afraid of Bustamente because he can come into her room at any time, according to the probable cause statement.

The probable cause statement says Bustamente works as a maintenance worker for the apartment complex the victim lives in, and his son sleeps in the same bedroom as the victim.

According to the probable cause statement, the victim’s mother was aware of the assaults but did not report them to law enforcement.

Bustamente is charged with three counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony.