Large storm approaching Utah, heavy snow possible throughout state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A large storm approaching Utah could bring widespread snow accumulation throughout the state, affecting holiday travel and increasing the risk of avalanches in mountain areas.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City said the storm will begin Monday and continue snowing until around Tuesday morning.

The storm could bring four to eight inches in areas of Utah County, Utah County Weather said in a tweet.

Mountainous areas like Park City and Heber City could see as much as 12-18 inches of snow, the NWS said. Salt Lake City could see approximately six to eight inches.

[2:58 pm] A #WinterStorm will impact the state for #MLKDay. While the most significant impacts are likely to be from #SLC to Evanston and south to Cedar City, expect snow across the state. Keep track of the latest forecast at: https://t.co/FmlUW30Nr6 #utwx pic.twitter.com/0Fev5VCKK4 — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) January 19, 2019

Fox 13 will continue to post snow forecast updates and weather updates as the storm approaches.

Keep up-to-date with the latest breaking news with the Fox 13 News &Weather app:

Click here to download on all iOS devices.

Click here to download on all Android operating systems.