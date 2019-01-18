Woody is a survivor, now he needs someone to love him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Woody is a sweet,, 2-year-old chihuahua that was rescued from a shelter just before they were going to euthanize him.

Woody is described as a "great kid". He would do fine with other dogs but would prefer to be an "only child" and have you all to himself. He loves to be held...he's pretty sure the ground is lava and his feet shouldn't touch it!

Woody is house trained and go to outside to do his business, but will also use a potty pad if he can't get out. He's neutered, chipped and current on all vaccinations.

Woody would love to cuddle on the couch with you or go for a walk with you. As long as he's with his person he's happy.

His adoption fee is $200. Find out more about him on hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws is having an adoption event this Saturday, January 19 at Petco AT 11639 South Parkway Plaza Drive in South Jordan from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm.