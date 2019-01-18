Wanted with Scott McKane: Stolen checks, credit card fraud and other crimes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's Wanted starts with suspects from Syracuse who are being sought by police. Investigators said they stole a purse during a burglary and then went on a shopping spree with stolen credit cards. Anyone with information can call (801) 825-4400.

Police in Riverton are looking for a woman in a forged check case. Anyone who recognizes the suspect can call (801) 743-7000.

Police in Saratoga Springs are seeking a person of interest, who was caught on security cameras at a local Smiths. Any information or tips can be submitted by calling (801) 766-6503.