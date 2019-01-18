× Police announce five arrests in Fashion Place Mall shooting; shooters still at large

MURRAY, Utah — Police have now arrested five people in connection with a shooting Sunday afternoon at Fashion Place Mall, but those responsible for pulling the triggers are still at large.

On Friday, Murray Police announced the arrests of 20-year-old Flaviano Aguilar, 18-year-old Steven Perez-Hernandez and 20-year-old Arian Huerta.

Aguilar is accused of confronting members of a rival gang. He faces felony charges of rioting and obstruction of justice.

According to a probable cause statement, members of two gangs agreed to go outside the mall and continue a confrontation “when one member from each gang pulled out firearms and exchange[d] gunfire during business hours.”

The shooting incident occurred outside one of the mall’s entrances around 1:30 p.m.

“This incident resulted in serious bodily injury to two persons. Since the shooting incident[,] Aguilar engaged in activity to further prevent the apprehension of another suspect by sending him money via an application to a known acquaintance.”

The potential charges for Perez-Hernandez and Huerta were not immediately available.

The other two suspects, 19-year-olds Jesus J. Payan-Mendoza and Jorge Luis Crecencio-Gonzalez, were arrested Monday.

Police said everyone involved in the shooting is a member of one gang or another.