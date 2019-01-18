× School canceled in Carbon School District due to snow

PRICE, Utah — Carbon School District is taking a snow day.

Classes are canceled in the school district due to weather, the school district announced Friday morning on social media.

Carbon School District encompasses Bruin Point Elementary, Castle Heights Elementary, Creekview Elementary, Sally Mauro Elementary, Wellington Elementary, Helper Middle School, Mont Harmon Middle School, Carbon High School, Lighthouse High School and Castle Valley Center.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm and avalanche warnings throughout the state. As of 6 a.m. Friday, no other Utah school districts have declared a snow day.

