Salt Lake, South Jordan police seeking missing man

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — The Salt Lake City Police Department announced Friday that it is assisting the South Jordan Police Department in locating a missing man.

Salt Lake City police said in a tweet that David Stokoe was last seen driving a white Cadillac Escalade with Utah license plate F823HL.

Additional details on the nature of Stokoe’s disappearance were not released by police at the time of this report.

Anyone with information on Stokoe’s whereabouts was asked to call police at 301-799-3000 and reference case 19-10532.

Photos of Stokoe and a car similar to the one he was driving can be seen below:

We are assisting South Jordan looking for a #MissingPerson David Stokoe. If you have any information where David is please call 801-799-3000 case number 19-10532. He was last seen driving a 2015 white Cadillac Escalade Ut plate F823HL similar to the one pictured. pic.twitter.com/8O026WPzwD — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) January 18, 2019