Provo neighborhood asked to shelter in place over gas leak

PROVO, Utah — Provo Fire & Rescue officials have asked residents of a Provo neighborhood to shelter in place as Dominion Energy workers repair a broken gas line.

The break occurred at 263 S 1000 shortly before noon Friday. According to Provo Fire & Rescue, a private contractor working on a project for a private owner caused the break.

“No evacuations at this time,” a Facebook post from the fire department said.

Those outside the neighborhood are asked to avoid the area.