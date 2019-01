A new Harry Potter-themed butterbeer truck has arrived in Utah.

The alcohol-free beverage was described by the cart’s owners as, “A Frothy Cream atop a delicious Butterscotch Soda,” and will be rolling its’ way to local events and festivals in the near future.

The cart is owned by Butter3eer and Nachos Food Truck Utah Butter no beer, the organization’s Facebook said.

