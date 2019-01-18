Mushroom Risotto

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients

• 1/4 cup dried porcini mushrooms

• 2 cups warm water

• 3 cups of low sodium chicken or vegetable broth

• Half of a small white onion, finely chopped

• 2 tbsp diced carrots

• 2 tbsp diced celery

• 1 cup arborio rice

• 1/2 cup dry white wine

• 1 tbsp kosher salt

• 1 cup shredded parmigiano-reggiano cheese

• Freshly ground black pepper

• 2 tbsp butter

• 2 tbsp olive oil

Instructions

1. Place the mushrooms in warm water and let soak for up to 4 hrs or until soft. Once the mushrooms have absorbed the liquid, remove from bowl and strain the liquid into a medium sized saucepan. Lightly dice the mushrooms and set aside.

2. Add your chicken stock to the saucepan with the mushroom stock. Warm the liquid over medium heat. Once the stock is up to a light simmer, lower heat and leave on a back burner.

3. In another medium-sized saucepan, preheat 1 tbsp butter and 1 tbsp olive oil over medium-high heat.

4. Add diced onions, celery and carrots and lower the heat to medium. Cook until the veggies are translucent, then add the dry rice into the pan.

5. Cook the rice in the oil for 2-3 minutes while constantly stirring. Add wine and increase the heat to medium-high. Boil the wine until mostly evaporated, around 2 minutes.

6. Using a ladle, slowly add 1/2 cup of your warm broth to your rice while constantly stirring with a wooden spoon on medium to medium-high heat. Cook and stir until 3/4 of the moisture is soaked up by the rice.

7. Then, add the next 1/2 cup of liquid and continue the process for around 10-15 minutes, constantly stirring. You will know when the rice is cooked all the way through when the rice puffs up but looks a little translucent.

8. To finish, add the remaining butter and olive oil and season with salt and pepper. The risotto should be fluffy and creamy and ready to eat. Top with grated parmesan cheese and enjoy.

Sponsor: Duerden's Appliance & Mattress