Man arrested, charged in 2014 disappearance of three men in Salt Lake Co.

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office will announce the arrest and filing of charges regarding the 2014 disappearance of three men in Salt Lake County.

Richard Christopher, 53, faces three counts of criminal homicide/aggravated murder, three counts of abuse or desecration of a human body and other charges in connection with the disappearance of Danny “Kiko” Gallegos, Braden Emerson and Levi Collins.

District Attorney Sim Gill will provide more details about the case in a news conference Friday afternoon.

Warrants unsealed in 2015 painted a gruesome picture of what may have happened to Gallegos, Emerson and Collins.

A few days after they disappeared, a Chevy Tahoe was found abandoned in an industrial area in Salt Lake City.

Inside, officers found a “huge” amount of blood.

The warrants revealed there was a bullet hole in the rear window and the seat belts had been cut from the SUV.

Investigators also found several ounces of meth along with other things only listed as “items.”

Detectives then served search warrants for a Salt Lake storage shed Gallegos rented and a warrant for his home.

Authorities also got warrants for security video from the storage shed, Gallegos’ apartment and took samples of dirt from the Tahoe.

In the meantime, a few weeks after authorities found the abandoned Tahoe, officials busted two men in a motor home, 27-year-old Justin Christopher and his father, Richard.

In the bust, officers seized 14 guns, $70,000 in cash with notes written in Gallegos’ handwriting and a Lamborghini that belonged to Gallegos.

Officials said Justin was Gallegos’ associate whom police identified as a drug dealer and a confidential informant for the FBI.

He was eventually indicted on money laundering charges for allegedly helping Gallegos launder drug profits through a jewelry store he ran with his father.