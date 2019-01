× Little Cottonwood Canyon closed for avalanche mitigation until 10 a.m.

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — Little Cottonwood Canyon has been shut down as crews work to mitigate avalanche hazards.

The Utah Department of Transportation asks those who plan to travel up the canyon Friday morning to be patient as the canyon closure has been extended until 10 a.m.

The Little Cottonwood Canyon closure has been extended until 10AM for avalanche mitigation. Be patient if you are trying to get up the canyons this morning. #utwx #UDOT #LCC pic.twitter.com/e2QRxlo2gq — Utah DOT (@UtahDOT) January 18, 2019