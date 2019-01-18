× Frozen sausage brand initiates recall after products may contain small, black pieces of rubber

Johnsonville, a Wisconsin based company, announced Friday that it has initiated a voluntary recall of one of its frozen and boxed products.

The products recalled were Cheddar Cheese & Bacon Grillers (frozen pork patties), according to Johnsonville.

The patties recalled were 24 oz, with “best flavor” dates of July 24, 2019, August 13, 2019 and August 14, 2019.

For more information on the recall, customers can click here, or call customer relation with Johnsonville at 888-556-2728.