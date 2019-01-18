× Former Utah State football player Torrey Green found guilty of multiple rape charges

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — The jury in the rape trial of Torrey Green, a former Utah State football player, has found him guilty for multiple charges of rape.

Green was found guilty for a total of eight charges: five counts of rape, one count of object rape, one count of forcible sexual abuse and one charge of sexual battery. His sentencing was set for March 27.

Green faced 11 charges, after being accused of sexually assaulting at least six women between 2013 and 2016. The eight-person jury deliberated since noon, Thursday.

Lawyers from both sides addressed the jury for the final time earlier Thursday.

The prosecution argued that the evidence against Green was overwhelming. They tried to paint him as a predator.

“Appearances can be deceiving,” said Cache County criminal deputy attorney Spencer Walsh. “This defendant right here, he is a wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

Walsh noted that six different women came forward with similar stories of abuse. He argued that cannot be a coincidence.

“To call this a mere stroke of bad luck is completely ridiculous. it is unbelievable, it is improbable and it is impossible,” Walsh said as he slammed his hand on the desk.

Green’s defense countered that the district attorney declined to file charges against Green when the first victim came forward.

Defense attorney Skye Lazaro claimed the evidence wasn’t good enough then and still isn’t good enough to get a conviction.

“You don’t work backwards. You don’t decide we are going to get someone, we are going to let them sweat it out and then work backward to fill in the gaps,” Lazaro told the jury.