Crews extinguish fire at Bountiful fourplex; one injured

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — South Davis Metro Fire crews extinguished a fire at a fourplex Friday afternoon.

A tweet from SDMFA said the fire occurred at 160 E 100 N.

The fire was contained to one unit in the fourplex. The other three units sustained smoke damage.

One person was taken to a hospital for treatment of burn injuries.