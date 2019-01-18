Explore more than 350 new vehicles at the 2019 Utah International Auto Expo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Utah International Auto Expo runs Friday, January 18 through Monday, January 21 at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy.

You can explore more than 350 of the latest 2019 cars, trucks, crossovers, vans, hybrids and sport utility vehicles.

Several vehicles will be making their Utah International Auto Expo debut including the Chevy Blazer, Lincoln Nautilus and Hyundai Kona.

At the expo you can even test drive certain models and kids have their own test track too (with electronic motorized vehicles).

There will also be premier, high-end luxury vehicles to see, along with a rare collection of classic Mustangs.

Expo-goers will receive a free one-year print or digital subscription to Motor Trend just for attending courtesy of the New Car Dealers of Utah. Sign up at the Auto Expo, or while purchasing your tickets online and receive 12 issues of the world's #1 automotive authority.

Purchase tickets online in advance at autoexpoutah.com and save $1 on the regular adult admission price.

The Utah International Auto Expo runs Friday, January 18 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Adults $10 Saturday, January 19 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Senior Citizens (62 & over) $6 Sunday, January 20 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Military (active, veteran and with D.O.D. ID) $6 Monday, January 21 (Martin Luther King, Jr. Day) 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Children (7-12) Children (6 & under) $6 FREE.

For more information visit: autoexpoutah.com or on social media:

facebook.com/UtahAutoExpo

twitter.com/UtahAutoExpo

instagram.com/UtahAutoExpo