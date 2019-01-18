Conservation officers investigating after more than 30 waterfowl found poached in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Conservation officers with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person or people responsible for killing dozens of ducks and geese.

A concerned citizen called conservation officers after finding the deceased waterfowl along a waterway near Spring Creek Place Rd. in Springville.

“Officers found that several of the ducks had most likely been shot with a pellet gun. Officers were unable to determine the cause of death of all the birds located as they were in various stages of decay. It does indicate, however, that this may have been an ongoing occurrence,” a news release from Utah DWR said.

Anyone with information that may help officers identify a suspect is asked to call the Utah Turn-in-a-Poacher hotline at 800-662-3337.