Chart-Topping Nathan Pacheco Performs Part of his New Album ‘My Prayer’

Nathan Pacheco is an award winning, classically trained tenor with a passion for reaching out and uplifting people through music. Nathan has been featured globally in live performances with Yanni, Latin singing sensation Olga Tañon, Katherine Jenkins, the National Symphony Orchestra and The San Diego Symphony. A highlight among his many performances was being able to sing for Prince Charles in conjunction with the British Forces Foundation and the USO. He has been featured on multiple Yanni recordings, including his album, Inspirato, on which Nathan was featured alongside Plácido Domingo, Renée Fleming, and other opera stars. Nathan`s debut album was released in 2012 by Disney Pearl. Shortly after its release, it registered as one of the top purchased classical/crossover discs on iTunes and Amazon. His follow up album, Higher, was released February 2017 and reached #1 on the Billboard Current Classical Chart.

Nathan's new album, My Prayer, is his most personal and powerful record to date. Furthering Nathan`s exploration of spiritual songs that lift, inspire and bring peace; My Prayer is an invitation to pause a moment in today's frantic world and find deeper spiritual connection and comfort through beautiful music. Featuring the hit 'You Raise Me Up' and the original 'Laying It All Down'. My Prayer, the new album by Nathan Pacheco is available now at Deseret Book and deseretbook.com.