3 Ways to Celebrate Penguin Awareness Day

Brent Beardsley, Public Programs Manager at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, stopped by with an activity to show us what to expect at Penguin Awareness Day, which happens Jan. 20, 2019.

The aquarium is celebrating this event all weekend long - from Saturday to Monday!

You can help count penguin colonies in the wild, learn what penguins do year round, and take a fun photo.

They'll also be giving away a Penguin Encounter for four; this is a really fun experience where you get to meet our penguins up close and feed them.

For more info, visit thelivingplanet.com/penguinday.