UDOT advises drivers to start their mornings late as storm brings water, snow to roads

With the winter storm, standing water on the roads can provide extra dangers to drivers.

John Gleason, with UDOT, advised drivers to take it slow Thursday and Friday, while the storm continues.

Gleason even advised starting the morning commute to work an hour or two later than usual, so that UDOT crews have enough time to clear up the roads.

“The thing that's working in our favor right now, is that conditions or temperatures are going to be fairly mild—just a little bit above 30 degrees,” said Gleason. “That's going to be effective for our treatments. We're going to be putting the salt down.”