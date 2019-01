SALT LAKE CITY — Police serving a search warrant in Salt Lake City seized methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and dozens of guns, including some that were stolen.

Officers served the warrant at 800 N Sir Patrick Dr., where they found 23.1 grams of meth, 33.4 grams of heroin, 2.8 grams of marijuana and .2 grams of cocaine, Facebook post from SLCPD said.

They also found 26 firearms, six of which were stolen, and nearly $9,000 in cash.