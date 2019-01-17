My Hearing Centers needs you to take part in a 30 day challenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you or someone you know is suffering from hearing loss, it's important to address the problem as soon as possible. One of the immediate effects of hearing loss is isolation and withdrawing socially. Recent studies have shown there is a direct correlation between these factors and anxiety, depression, dementia, stroke, heart attack and even Alzheimer's.

Hearing aid technology today is better than ever. In fact, in some cases, today's hearing aids allow users to hear better than someone with perfect hearing. Some of today's hearing aids are even Bluetooth compatible.

My Hearing Centers needs you to take part in a special program called the 30 Day Challenge. My Hearing Centers is now seeking 50 people who have problems hearing to evaluate a new hearing instrument called Activus. Activus is a newly-released 100 percent digital, high-definition hearing device.

To get involved, you must call My Hearing Centers at 801-685-3350. Hearing consultations will be held at no charge at My Hearing Centers locations. Participants will try hearing aids risk-free for 30 days.

For more information on My Hearing Centers, please visit: myhearingcenters.com.