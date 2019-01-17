× Jordan High evacuated over bomb threat

SANDY, Utah — Jordan High School has been evacuated as police investigate a bomb threat.

According to Canyons School District, students have been directed to evacuate the school.

“All students and employees are safe. As more information becomes available, we will let parents know,” a Facebook post from Canyons School District said. “To support law enforcement as they respond to this issue, and as a precautionary measure, we ask that parents do not come to the school to either drop off or collect their children until further notice.”

A Canyons School District spokeswoman said the students were sent to a grassy area on the south side of the school. School buses have been dispatched to pick up the students and keep them warm.

