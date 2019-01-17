× Hogle Zoo offering free admission for government employees during government shutdown

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Hogle Zoo is offering free admission for federal government employees affected by the government shutdown.

“We’re hoping it helps alleviate some worry during the government shutdown. This is for federal workers and their immediate families (just bring government ID),” a Facebook post from the zoo said.

The free admission offer is for federal government employees who are not receiving paychecks.

