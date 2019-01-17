× Shelter-in-place lifted from Olympus Jr. High, Crestview Elementary, both carjacking suspects in custody

MILLCREEK, Utah — One suspect is in custody and another is still at large after a carjacking in a Salt Lake County.

Unified Police said the incident began as a hit-and-run crash involving a stolen vehicle. As police pursued the vehicle, a second vehicle was carjacked near 1660 E Murray Holliday Rd. Police said the carjacking suspect may be armed.

Originally, both Olympus Jr. High and Crestview Elementary schools had initiated “Shelter-in-place” protocol while Unified Police searched for the suspect. As of 1:35 p.m., according to the Granite School District Facebook page, the protocol has been lifted at both schools.

Sergeant Melody Gray with UPD confirmed that both suspects are in custody.