Backcountry avalanche warning issued for northern and central Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Avalanche Center was issued an avalanche warning for backcountry areas in Utah, effective Thursday through the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

The affected area is the mountains of northern and central Utah and includes the Bear River range, the Wasatch range, the western Uintas, the mountains of the Manti-Skyline plateau and the La Sal and Abajo mountains.

Natural and human-triggered avalanches are likely, the warning said, and avalanche danger is high for many of the aspects and elevations in the affected area.

Heavy snow and strong winds will contribute to the avalanche danger. Those visiting backcountry areas are urged to avoid being on or beneath steep slopes.

Visit utahavalanchecenter.org or call 888-999-4019 for more info.