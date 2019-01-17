× Abandoned warehouse destroyed by fire in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A reported brush fire Tuesday night turned out to be a structure fire that ignited in an old abandoned warehouse off Old Apex Mine Road. The blaze brought more than 20 firefighters and – because of the location – thousands of gallons of water as well to the scene, St. George News reports.

At 7:35 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to what was initially reported as a brush fire in a remote area east of Old Highway 91 on Old Apex Mine Road approximately 10 miles southwest of Ivins, Santa Clara/Ivins Fire Chief Randy Hancey said.

Instead of a brush fire, crews arrived to find an old abandoned building completely engulfed in flames.

Additional engines and firefighters were called in at that point, along with a second water tanker, also known as a “tender.”

