What’s Up with the Jan. 20 Lunar Eclipse, and Where to View It

The Lunar Eclipse is happening Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 - but what is it exactly, and how does one view it?

Wendy Wilson, assistant park manager with Antelope Island State Park, stopped by to educate us on the following points:

• Full moons come once a month, but because the moon rotates around the earth on a slight angle, eclipses only come a couple times a year.

• This one is nice, because it is happening at a decent time - about 9:30 pm - rather than 2 or 3 am as some do.

Antelope Island State Park has a total lunar eclipse viewing on January 20 at 8 p.m. Most of the event will take place outside, but there will be an indoor room where we will be streaming the eclipse onto a screen, so if folks need to warm up, they can.

• Dress appropriately for the weather.

• If the weather is bad enough, we'll still do a short presentation, but there won't be any eclipse viewing.

We are doing this in conjunction with Dark Sky Layton, which is an advocacy organization intended to promote dark skies and reduce light pollution.

• As an International Dark Sky Park, Antelope Island is a great local location to gather for something like this.

Come watch the Lunar Eclipse with us. We will have a 30 minute class on the moon inside the Visitor's Center then we will go outside to view it through telescopes. Entrance gates will remain open until 9 p.m. but you may leave anytime. Free Krispy Kreme and Hot Cocoa! We will be live streaming and taking questions through Facebook during the event for those who can't make it.