Utah’s mountains may get two feet of snow as major storm moves in

(KSTU) — A major storm is expected to hit Utah Thursday, bringing widespread heavy snow and strong winds, and possibly two feet of snow to some areas of Utah.

The first half of the system will bring wet conditions with unusually high snow levels, keeping most of the snow above 6500 feet. Expect rounds of heavy rain for valleys and lower elevations.

The high moisture content could mean possible snow rates of 2-3 inches per hour. The heavy snow combined with winds that could gust to 40 miles per hour will make travel conditions extremely difficult through canyons and mountain passes. Avalanche danger will remain high.

Snow levels will lower Thursday night as the cold front moves through and rain will begin to transition to snow for lower elevations and along the Wasatch Front.

While accumulations will be limited in the valleys, the mountains will continue to see rounds of heavy snow and strong winds through the beginning of Friday.

Snow totals for the mountains of northern Utah will likely approach 1-2 feet, perhaps more in isolated areas. Depending on when the cold air arrives, the Wasatch Front could pick up 1-4 inches of snow by Friday morning.

The central and southern mountains could also see significant snow, with totals between 8-14 inches.

Showers will wind down Friday afternoon with cold and breezy conditions lingering. Avalanche danger will likely remain very high.

