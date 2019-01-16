× Unmasked: a recap of tonight’s ‘The Masked Singer’ – spoilers ahead!

(KSTU) — Tonight, the original five masked singers performed on The Masked Singer, and one of them went home.

If you haven’t watched the show and don’t want to know who was behind the mask, stop reading now.

If you’ve watched the show and you just want a recap, or you don’t watch the show and you’re just curious, read on.

Tonight The Lion, The Deer, The Monster, The Peacock and The Unicorn performed. The Deer’s performance of “Rhinestone Cowboy” was deemed to be unsuitable, so The Deer was unmasked and revealed to be Terry Bradshaw.

Bradshaw was a professional football player who led the Pittsburgh Steelers to four Super Bowl championships in 1975, 1976, 1979 and 1980. He was a quarterback.

And he’s no stranger to singing — he released several songs in the 1970s and ’80s, mostly in the country and gospel music genres. Listen to his rendition of Hank Williams’ hit, “I’m so Lonesome I Could Cry” below.

Bradshaw is originally from Shreveport, Louisiana. He turned 70 years old last September. Now, Bradshaw is the host of Fox NFL Sunday. He has also dabbled in acting, appearing in TV series like Modern Family, 8 Simple Rules and Malcolm in the Middle.